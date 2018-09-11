Pookie’s Dream: Drug Dealers In Long Island Make Crack Pipe Vending Machines Out Of Tampon Dispensers [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Crack Pipe Vending Machines Pop Up In Long Island
Talk about ingenuity and vision. If they could only use those talents for good…
Residents in Long Island are none-too-happy with the local drug pushers who are looking to diversify their portfolio and take a greater piece of their chosen market.
Crack pipe vending machines have been seen around Suffolk County and according to DailyMail, like a gas station vacuum, for eight quarters you too can own a crack pipe and a filter.
We can’t make this s#!t up. Peep the video below.
That s#!t cray.