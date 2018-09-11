Pookie’s Dream: Drug Dealers In Long Island Make Crack Pipe Vending Machines Out Of Tampon Dispensers [Video]

Crack Pipe Vending Machines Pop Up In Long Island

Talk about ingenuity and vision. If they could only use those talents for good…

Residents in Long Island are none-too-happy with the local drug pushers who are looking to diversify their portfolio and take a greater piece of their chosen market.

Crack pipe vending machines have been seen around Suffolk County and according to DailyMail, like a gas station vacuum, for eight quarters you too can own a crack pipe and a filter.

We can’t make this s#!t up. Peep the video below.

That s#!t cray.