She Has The Meats: Teedra Moses Dazzles ONE Musicfest With Deliciously Donkmatizing Performance
- By Bossip Staff
Teedra Moses Sizzles ONE Musicfest 2018
Whew lawd, Teedra Moses is THICK AF and we say this respectfully about the yammmazing R&B thirst magnet who blessed Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest with a deliciously donkmatizing performance that had everyone (and we mean EVERYONE) buzzing the entire weekend.
Peep Teedra’s dazzling OMF performance (and pics) on the flip.
THE. JAM.
Feature photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images