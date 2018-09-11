Let’s Celebrate Our Beautifully Melaniny Miss America Slayyying For The ’99 & 2019
Me walking down the red carpet when I get my first Grammy nomination… DREAM BIG ⭐️ Tonight, one of my dreams came true. Walking in a gown on the Miss America stage was the most amazing feeling. I shared my passion for the arts and how I will continue my work of advocating for the arts, so that every child in our country can have access to a well-rounded education. 🎨🎺🎭#advocatingforthearts Gown: @jovanifashions Gown Sponsor: @cocoschateau
Miss America 2019 Is Baaaae
Miss America 2019 is a beautifully melaniny Black woman from North Carolina named Nia Franklin (25) who’s highly educated, classically trained in Opera and absolutely stunning–so stunning and swoon-worthy, that we had to properly celebrate her world-stopping achievement as only we can.
I guess this is the face I make when I’m feeling on top of the world 🌎 Miss America Orientation week is officially complete! I can’t even describe how amazing of a time I’ve had! Congratulations to Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen who is our NEW Miss America’s Outstanding Teen!!!!!! She will do a beautiful job representing this country! Soon I’ll be heading to Atlantic City for Miss America 2.0 ✨I’ll be posting my memories from this special week on my twitter so follow me there at @missamericany for a closer look at the loving and funny moments my 50 new sisters and I shared! #roadtomissamerica . . . . Gown: @jovanifashions provided by @bbcouturenyc thank you 😘😘😘
Hit the flip for an essential celebration of our beautifully melaniny Miss America.
Productive day spent with some of my fantastic sponsors! I cannot thank Actor’s Connection enough for all the public speaking prep they’ve helped me with over the last several weeks! Also, I am thrilled about the new partnership I’ve established with Sachin and Babi (their clothing and jewelry are spectacular) You will love the pieces I pulled to wear in Atlantic City from their showroom today ✨💥💕 #missny2018 #missamerica2019 #altanticcity
Feature photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images