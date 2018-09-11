He’s Baaaack! Jay Ellis Says Issa Rae Never Lied About Lawrence’s ‘Insecure’ Return

Jay Ellis Defends Issa Rae After Lawrence Returns To “Insecure

After Lawrence shockingly returned to “Insecure” after fans THOUGHT he was off the show this season, Jay Ellis is defending the show’s creator.

As previously reported Issa Rae seemingly confirmed that Jay Ellis was out this season of “Insecure” because Lawrence and Issa are over.

“We want to stay as true to life as possible,” Issa told Vulture about Lawrence’s departure. “They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on [with] Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations,” Rae says. “You never see the exes again. And it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

But on Sunday, Issa’s ex surprisingly came back in a post-Coachella scene inside a 7-11.

https://www.instagram.com/insecurehbo/

And while the #LawrenceHive was ecstatic, some Insecure fans were BIG mad at Issa for allegedly lying about Lawrence’s fate. According to Lawrence himself Jay Ellis however, Issa did NOT lie—people just misconstrued what she said.

Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly that Issa didn’t lie, people just took her “taking a break from Lawrence” quote and ran with it.

When Issa said you weren’t going to be on the show this season, were you surprised that was the strategy they were taking? “Well, I’m going to back up,” said Jay. “I think Issa was misquoted, and I think it’s actually very unfair that she was misquoted. I think what Issa actually said was, “We’re taking a break from Lawrence.” A break doesn’t mean a season. A break could mean an episode, it could mean 30 minutes, it could mean a year. She didn’t actually put a time limit on what the break was. I think that because she said we’re taking a break from Lawrence this season, people ran with what they thought that break was and therefore they thought that break was for the entire season, and that wasn’t the case. I think she actually chose her words very correctly, and I think people just kind of took it and ran with it in another way.

Issa’s since thanked him for having her back.

Shout out to ex-bae for setting the record straight. 🗣I did NOT lie! #InsecureHBO P.S. – This actually the first time a misquote/media clickbait has actually worked in my favor. ☕ ARTICLE: https://t.co/ZfRkBgYwZj pic.twitter.com/IMPiVIsbZ8 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 10, 2018

What do YOU think about Lawrence coming back to Insecure???