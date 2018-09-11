Wow: 12-Year-Old Pulls Trigger On Teacher Only To Have His Gun Not Go Off
A Real-Life Miracle
A terrifying scene went down at an Iowa junior high school recently that’s getting major attention
According to Quad-City Times, court documents reveal that on August 31 a 12-year-old boy walked into a North Scott Junior High School classroom clenching a handgun. He ordered everyone to the floor, then pointed the gun right at his teacher’s face.
He pulled the trigger. But the gun did not go off.
The student forgot to take off the safety and the teacher was able to wrestle the handgun away from the student. The Eldridge police were called around 8:30 a.m. and the school was put on lockdown. The cops confiscated the gun, which reports say was “fully loaded.”
Close call doesn’t even begin to describe the situation.
Affidavits don’t say where the kid got the gun from, but he’s since been charged with attempted murder and carrying weapons on school grounds, which are both felonies. He was also charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and aggravated misdemeanor.
On Monday, Associate Judge Cheryl Traum ordered the kid to remain in the custody of Scott County Juvenile Detention Center until another hearing on September 17. Reporters haven’t named him in publications because of his age.
In a motion arguing for the boy’s release, his attorneys said all weapons were removed from his home and the family is seeking mental health treatment. The kid would also be home-schooled by his stay-at-home mom following his expulsion from school. His attorneys lastly argued that he could be placed on GPS monitoring as the case continues.
The prosecuting attorney in Scott County requested the court try the boy as a youthful offender. This means the trial proceedings would occur in adult court if the judge approves. If the kid is convicted as a youthful offender, he will be supervised by the juvenile court system until his 18th birthday, then he’ll be sentenced in adult court.
It has yet to be revealed what made the kid point the gun at his teacher in the first place.