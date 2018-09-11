Coupled Up: Angela Simmons Spotted Smooching NFL Baller Khalil Mack At The Mall

Angela Simmons Spotted Kissing Khalil Mack

How sweet! It looks like fawned over bachelorette Angela Simmons has started dating again! The single mother took a break from putting her dating life in the public after her messy breakup with the father of her child. BUT, recently a fan spotted Angela KISSING a guy on the escalator at a mall in Chicago.

According to what the eyewitness told The Shade Room, Angela was with Chicago Bears player Khalil Mack — they couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

I head over to Neiman Marcus in Chicago and I see this couple lookin’ all boo’d up, giggling and smiling. At first glance I didn’t pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons! So you know I had to be nosey and see who that man was she was giggling with and I’m not going to lie I didn’t know who he was, until some other people in the store said it was NFL player Khalil Mack that plays for the Chicago Bears.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbUwGnnnUFP/?taken-by=k52mack_

Here is the photo of them hooking up! Reportedly, dude just signed a $161 Million contract. Do YOU think they make a cute couple?