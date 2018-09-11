Hard To Watch: French Montana Tried Warning Mac Miller About Drug Use In Documentary [VIDEO]

Mac Miller/The Fader Documentary “Stopped Making Excuses” Sheds Light On Rapper’s Drug Abuse

As we all continue to reel from the unexpected death of Mac Miller last Friday, old footage of the rapper has been going viral on social media networks. One of the clips we’ve continued to see over and over, comes from Mac’s The Fader documentary ‘Stopped Making Excuses,’ where he details his drug use noting that weed wasn’t numbing him enough any more and he began using more potent substances. Around the 6 minute mark Mac notes, “Do I look like I’m on drugs? I’m not on drugs — drugs are on me.” Shortly after that he’s in the studio with French Montana pouring what looks to be lean or codeine into a styrofoam cup as French warns him he may end up sleeping through shows.

Watch below:

This is so hard to watch. Mac Miller was a great guy from all accounts and the hip-hop community is hurt over his loss.