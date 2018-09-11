Kamaiyah Pleads Guilty In Bradley International Airport Disturbance From Earlier This Year

Kamaiyah Pleads Guilty To Airport Disturbance

Kamaiyah has pleaded guilty to creating a public disturbance at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport back in May, when police say she allegedly went on a profanity-laced tirade against security officers.

The Oakland, California native will be required to pay a fine of $50.

The Hartford Courant has reported that her attorney said in court on Monday in Enfield that she also wrote letter of apology to a state police trooper as part of a plea deal.

The rapper was arrested after police say she refused to remove a head covering after setting off an alarm. She was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and interfering with police.