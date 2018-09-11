New Music: Neila Drops Behind The Music Video For ‘Mary’ Ft. Zoey Dollaz

‘Mary’ is a record for the ladies consisting of two types of females in ‘Mary’ and ‘Lisa’ of whom every woman can relate to at some point in their life.

Mary is the girl who loves love and yearns for the storybook family life. As a hopeless romantic who thinks she know what loves is Mary tends to give her heart away to men that don’t deserve it with hopes of feeling the love she so craves.

Lisa on the other hand didn’t come from a loving household so doesn’t have much of an idea on what love is. She has never received love so doesn’t know how to show it and as a result gives her body away to men that don’t deserve her either. A problem that interlinks both Mary and Lisa to one another.

Both women try to create love for themselves off of their personal guidelines but there is no handbook on how to love. Neila states “I personally feel that because of social media, human beings have lost the essence of what love is and can be. People have forgotten how to love themselves so how can they expect to know how to love others? Instagram and Twittter has tainted our image of ourselves and others which as a result leaves us going into things with unrealistic expectations”.

