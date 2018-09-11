Florida Crazies: Zany Zookeeper “Joe Exotic” Arrested For Murder Conspiracy Against Animal Rescue Rival

Joe Exotic Arrested For Murder-For-Hire

Zookeeper and former “Presidential candidate” Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joseph Allen Maldonado aka Joseph Allen Schreibvogel was arrested for conspiracy to commit the murder of his animal-lovin’ arch-nemesis Carole Baskin according to the Orlando Sentinel and PEOPLE.

Carole owns Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida and has clashed with Joe for years over the treatment of the animals that are in his custody. That clash has lead to violent threats against Carole’s life.

“He’s been threatening me for many, many years,” Baskin told The Oklahoman after Maldonado-Passage’s arrest last week.

Mr. Exotic allegedly tried to hire two different men to kill Baskin, one of those men directed him to an undercover FBI agent who then arrested him back in December of 2017

Carole Baskin said that at one point Joe Exotic posted a video online saying the following:

“You want to know why Carole Baskin better never, ever, ever see me face to face ever, ever, ever again,” he said in the video, just before firing a revolver.

Back in 2016 Joe Exotic made a run for the job that Donald Trump inexplicably hold now, here’s a quote from his campaign ad:

“I’m gay. I’ve had two boyfriends most of my life. I currently got legally married— thank you God it’s finally legal in America,” Maldonado-Passage said in a campaign video. “I’ve had some kinky sex. I’ve tried drugs through the younger years of my life. I’m broke as s—.”

Joe Exotic is currently facing 20 years in prison if convicted of murder-for-hire. Hopefully they find a way to give him longer than that.

