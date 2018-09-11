Just Triflin’: Landlord Caught On Camera Demanding Sex For Free Rent From Female Tenants [Video]

Two landlord from Bristol were exposed earlier this week after video of them demanding a young tenant sleep with them in exchange for free rent made it’s rounds on the Internet.

According to Daily Mail :

One landlord, called Mike, told an undercover reporter she could have a designer two-bedroom flat with ‘everything provided’ as long as she a ‘friends with benefits (FWB) relationship’. The undercover film, being shown on BBC Points West tonight, records him saying: ‘The room, the rent, all the bills, everything paid for. And I’ll even give you an allowance every week so that you feel that you’re looked after’.

But he added: ‘The benefit is that you sleep with me once a week’. After being shamed Mike said he was ‘pretending to be a landlord’ and writing a novel that required research about the exploitation of women in the UK.