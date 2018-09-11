Just Triflin’: Landlord Caught On Camera Demanding Sex For Free Rent From Female Tenants [Video]
Landlords Caught On Offering Sex For Rent From Young Women
Two landlord from Bristol were exposed earlier this week after video of them demanding a young tenant sleep with them in exchange for free rent made it’s rounds on the Internet.
According to Daily Mail :
One landlord, called Mike, told an undercover reporter she could have a designer two-bedroom flat with ‘everything provided’ as long as she a ‘friends with benefits (FWB) relationship’. The undercover film, being shown on BBC Points West tonight, records him saying: ‘The room, the rent, all the bills, everything paid for. And I’ll even give you an allowance every week so that you feel that you’re looked after’.
But he added: ‘The benefit is that you sleep with me once a week’. After being shamed Mike said he was ‘pretending to be a landlord’ and writing a novel that required research about the exploitation of women in the UK.
Yeah right, Mike. Apparently this scam isn’t anything new. 250,000 women say they’ve been offered similar deal in past five years.
SMH.