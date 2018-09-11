The Ruler’s Back: The Backstory Podcast Reflects On The Release Of Jay-Z’s Classic ‘The Blueprint’ 17 Years Ago

The Backstory Podcast Looks Back On 17th Anniversary Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’

The latest episode is “Blueprint Hov”, 17 years ago today Jay-Z released his classic Blueprint album. Some say it’s one of his best. This album was the coming out party for a new producer named @kanyewest. It came out two weeks after R&B star and close friend Aaliyah died in a plane crash. The original release date was supposed to be 9/25 but due to bootlegging Jay-Z moved it up to 9/11/01 one of the darkest days in American history as terrorists hijacked several planes crashing them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania killing thousands of people and changing life in America forever. Learn the Backstory on this classic album and all that was happening at that time from exclusive interviews with Jay-Z.

