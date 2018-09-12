Here’s Your Reminder That Shaniece Is Too Damn Fine To Be Worrying About Jennifer’s Rumors
Shaniece Is Too Fine
Basketball Wives has been full of drama this season, including Jennifer opening her mouth to to spread rumors about Evelyn’s daughter, Shaniece. The whole drama reminded us that it’s past time to take a trip over to Shaniece’s IG page and see what she’s been up to.
Well, she’s been up to being a fine as hell model. She’s still posting pretty regularly and showing off that bawwwwdy. So it’s clear she should be ignoring Jennifer and going about her gorgeous life.
Take a look…
View this post on Instagram
My health and fitness regimen is super important to me, and so I use all the best products to fuel my body! I just started another @teamiblends 30 day detox a few weeks ago and this program is my fave for that extra boost to see progress. I've been feeling myself a little extra lately thanks to this detox because my abs are showing more than ever. Try it out, you'll thank me later. Do it for yourself and use code SHANIECE for 15% off Teami's site! #thankyouteami #teamipartner