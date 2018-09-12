Here’s Your Reminder That Shaniece Is Too Damn Fine To Be Worrying About Jennifer’s Rumors

- By Bossip Staff
Shaniece Is Too Fine

Basketball Wives has been full of drama this season, including Jennifer opening her mouth to to spread rumors about Evelyn’s daughter, Shaniece. The whole drama reminded us that it’s past time to take a trip over to Shaniece’s IG page and see what she’s been up to.

Well, she’s been up to being a fine as hell model. She’s still posting pretty regularly and showing off that bawwwwdy. So it’s clear she should be ignoring Jennifer and going about her gorgeous life.

Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

Hello Brooklyn.

A post shared by SHA (@shanieceh) on

View this post on Instagram

bronzed bombshell MU : @makeupbylysette 📷 : @iamzivsade

A post shared by SHA (@shanieceh) on

    View this post on Instagram

    this was me when Mercury Retrograde ended.

    A post shared by SHA (@shanieceh) on

    View this post on Instagram

    gold no spray tan 🌟

    A post shared by SHA (@shanieceh) on

    View this post on Instagram

    TF

    A post shared by SHA (@shanieceh) on

    View this post on Instagram

    before my hangover🤦🏽‍♀️

    A post shared by SHA (@shanieceh) on

