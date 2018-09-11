Rumor Control: Courtney Kemp Confirms Whether Or Not Angela Survived The ‘Power’ Finale

Courtney Kemp Responds To Angela Valdez Death Rumors On “Power”

Remember when we told you that “Power” fans were in shambles after the finale scene where Angela Valdez was shot in the chest by Tommy?

Well after fans celebrated Angela’s death, the showrunner behind the series is clarifying her character’s fate. According to Courtney Kemp herself, Angela ValDEAD isn’t dead and she’ll be back for season 6.

Ain’t that bout a….

It’s a bit bizarre for a showrunner to spoil a huge cliffhanger like this so there’s speculation that while Angela isn’t dead yet, her actual death will be shown next season.

As previously reported she told TVLine that: “Lela [Angela Valdez] is in season 6, but I can’t say what she’s doing.”

Good for you Lela Loren!

What do YOU think about Courtney Kemp clearing up that “Power” finale rumor???