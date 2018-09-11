Kevin Hart And Isaiah Thomas Talk Getting Drafted, LeBron, And More On ‘Cold As Balls’ [Video]

Kevin Hart And Isaiah Thomas Talk Basketball

In the latest episode of Cold As Balls, Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Hart bond over their similar heights and crack small jokes on one another. Isaiah also opens up about the highs and lows of his NBA career, talking about everything from being drafted last in his draft class to his time in Boston and more.

Check out the episode to hear them talk about LeBron James and Cleveland, his top 5 Point Guard ranking, and being traded to Boston.