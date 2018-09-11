Nah Son, God’s Son: Kelis Claps Back At Nas’ Illmatic Insta-rant About Her Allegedly Evil Ex-Wife Exhibition

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

of 3

Kelis Responds To Nas’ Instagram Rant About Her Nas isn’t typically the type to go public with statements about his personal business, so people were a bit taken aback when the Queens MC took to Instagram to air out his ex-wife, Kelis. Kelis has recently been very vocal about the allegedly abhorrent treatment she received from God’s Son and she’s still keeping the same energy when responding to fans in her Instagram comments. @mrsjdedwards: You’re story had many intricate and specific details which is why my heart believes you, the other party just gave blanket typical statements. He needs to do better by his child! @Kelis to @mrsjdedwards: thank you, the truth always prevails #facts Oh but Kelis was just getting started. Flip the page to see what else she had to say about Nasir….

@shavonheraldLoved: u since Milkshake! But put ur feelings aside the child is always the one who sees and suffers and he won’t be a child FOREVER never forget that and he will hold u to all he did see and heard that u think he didn’t Good luck! ❤️ @kelis to @shavonherald: my child is beautiful and safe and very loved. This fight is not about him in actuality. It’s just being made to look like it is. Satan is the father of lies and what’s done in the dark will always come to light. But thanks babe XO One big baby daddy ain’t s#!t finale on the last page.