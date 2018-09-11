Nah Son, God’s Son: Kelis Claps Back At Nas’ Illmatic Insta-rant About Her Allegedly Evil Ex-Wife Exhibition
Kelis Responds To Nas’ Instagram Rant About Her
Nas isn’t typically the type to go public with statements about his personal business, so people were a bit taken aback when the Queens MC took to Instagram to air out his ex-wife, Kelis.
Kelis has recently been very vocal about the allegedly abhorrent treatment she received from God’s Son and she’s still keeping the same energy when responding to fans in her Instagram comments.
@mrsjdedwards: You’re story had many intricate and specific details which is why my heart believes you, the other party just gave blanket typical statements. He needs to do better by his child!
@Kelis to @mrsjdedwards: thank you, the truth always prevails #facts
Oh but Kelis was just getting started. Flip the page to see what else she had to say about Nasir….
@shavonheraldLoved: u since Milkshake! But put ur feelings aside the child is always the one who sees and suffers and he won’t be a child FOREVER never forget that and he will hold u to all he did see and heard that u think he didn’t Good luck! ❤️
@kelis to @shavonherald: my child is beautiful and safe and very loved. This fight is not about him in actuality. It’s just being made to look like it is. Satan is the father of lies and what’s done in the dark will always come to light. But thanks babe XO
One big baby daddy ain’t s#!t finale on the last page.
@laksative: I was worried that you’d go on a hiatus from Instagram and not post for a whileeeee but so glad to see you posting, seemingly happy and smiling :). Team Kelis love you so much. Thanks for speaking your truth it’s really inspiring. Now release that EP of you singing the alphabet 😩 😩 😩😪😪😪
@kelis to @laksative: it’s not my truth babe, its THE truth. Period. I know, he knows it and most of all God knows it. So pretending is futile and a waste of time. I am not afraid of these fools talkin and just showing what a hot mess their reality is nor do I care actually. I am truly grateful and happy I escaped a horrendous situation and that I am in love and my boy are delicious perfect children. So many people are stuck in abusive manipulative situations and I hope me being honest even when its uncomfortable will help them be bold and walk away, I no longer am so this is all small stuff in comparison. I will never let him hinder me again. Never. Xoxo. 💋
Looks like this thing is gonna get worse before it gets better. Stay tuned…