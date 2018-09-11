Catholic Comeuppance: Georgia School Brings Back Paddling Policy, Allowed To Spank Kids As Punishment

Georgia School Reinstates Paddling As A Form Of Punishment

What happened to the good ol’ days of getting in trouble in school and spending the rest of the day in detention? One Georgia school is making headlines after asking parents to sign a petition allowing them to use paddling as a form of discipline on their children.

Superintendent Jody Boulineau says about one-third of the 100 parents to respond approved of the paddling, telling CBS:

“There was a time when corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have. It’s just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox that we can use.”

The Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics plan to only use the paddle if the student has been in trouble twice already. So three strikes, your whipped.

Thoughts?