Buffoon: Married Middle-Aged Racist Pulls Gun On Black Students While Visiting His College Mistress — And It Went Viral!

Don Crandall Caught Being A Racist Infidel

This incident in Tallahassee between a racist man named Don Crandall and a group of young Black men has folks on fire.

The clearly middle aged man was filmed entering a student housing condo, when the young men were entering behind him to visit their friend. Crandall harassed the group the entire video, stating they didn’t belong there. He then PULLS A GUN OUT as the group attempts to board an elevator.

In a sick twist, Crandall tells the teens he’s going to get laid in the beginning of the clip! He’s married…SMH! And his wife definitely DOESN’T live there.

These are the kind of people that are burning Nike products , we are sick of the discrimination 🗣 never thought I’d have a personal experience with racism like this, this man pulled a gun on us because we were walking up to my friends apartment w/o a key pic.twitter.com/TlMFQjoM1N — zay❕ (@_IsaiahNoThomas) September 8, 2018

After the clip went viral, folks found out Crandall was a hotel manager in the area, and he was immediately fired according to a statement from The Bay Inn & Suites.

What a NASTY individual.