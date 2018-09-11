TMI: Paul McCartney Randomly Shares That He And John Lennon Once Self-Pleasured In A Group With Other Friends

Paul McCartney Says He Engaged In Group Masturbation With John Lennon

Don’t you hate it when musical legends get a little too in-depth with their wild stories from the past?

Welp, time for another one. While talking about the wilder side of tour life with GQ magazine, he went into a story from when he and John Lennon were younger, before the fame of The Beatles and the groupies that naturally came with it.

He recalled one time that he and John and a group of about five other boys all just decided to whip out meat and handle business at the same time:

“What it was was over at John’s house, and it was just a group of us. And instead of just getting roaring drunk and partying—I don’t even know if we were staying over or anything—we were all just in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did. I think it was a one-off. Or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn’t a big thing. But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn’t think much of. It was just a group. Yeah, it’s quite raunchy when you think about it. There’s so many things like that from when you’re a kid that you look back on and you’re, ‘Did we do that?’ But it was good harmless fun. It didn’t hurt anyone.

Um…alright? Not a story we’d think to share, but okay.

Hey, none of us over here was around in the 60’s…so, maybe this was perfectly normal. We doubt it, but we suppose they could have gotten into much worse.

Splash