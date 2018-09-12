She Ain’t Sorry: Cardi Says She Has No Regrets Over Tasmanian Deviling Through The Red Carpet Trying To Fight Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Regrets Nothing About Her Scuffle With Nicki Minaj

If you thought Cardi was feeling any regrets over letting the spirit of Bronx public housing jump out of her at last week’s NYFW party…think again. The rapper says she’d do nothing different — except maybe connect a blow.

Sources close to the bloody shoe brandisher tell TMZ that she has ZERO REMORSE when it comes to the scene she caused on the Harper’s Bazaar Icon party red carpet. They insist that she was defending her family after Nicki crossed the line by talking about her infant daughter.

Furthermore, she got an earful of Queen Radio yesterday and she thinks Nicki has some balls to say that she needs an intervention for her behavior — especially seeing as how Nicki is the one who has been talking cash isht seemingly JUST to piss people off for her own entertainment. She also says that Nicki’s claims that she never said anything about Kulture or Cardi’s parenting is an out and out lie.

All in all, if she had the chance to square up with Nicki again, Cardi claims she’d absolutely take it. The source claims that while she’s not exactly hunting Nicki down…if they end up in the same place at the same time again, it’s still on-sight.

Sheesh. These two have a lot of coexisting to do in the industry well beyond Fashion Week. We’re wondering how this will affect their bookings since Cardi is making it clear that she plans to toss any shoe anywhere if Nicki’s on the premises…

Getty/Michael Stewart/FilmMagic