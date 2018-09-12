Another Day, Another Job: Hardworking Honest Earner Geoffrey Owens Now Has A Role On “NCIS: New Orleans”

Geoffrey Owens Joins Cast Of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

That viral photo of Geoffrey Owens minding his business and earning a fair check has actually worked in his favor as far as his acting career is involved.

Despite the attempt at job-shaming, the hardworking actor, Geoffrey is now fielding offers left and right. After already picking up a 10-episode run on one of Tyler Perry’s shows on the OWN channel, the actor has now snagged a slot on network television.

According to TMZ, sources close to production claim that the actor arrived on set in NOLA to shoot a guest-starring role on the hit show.

For show watchers, apparently, he’ll be playing a character named Commander Adams, an old friend Dwayne Pride. The episode is slated to air in late October.

Congrats to Mr. Owens on all these fresh opportunities! Will you be watching his turn on NCIS?

Getty/Splash