Swiper, No Swiping! Foxy Brown Allegedly Pocketed Cash For NYFW Performance Then Never Showed Up To The Event

Foxy Brown Reportedly Skips Out On NYFW Performance

It looks like Foxy Brown believes there’s such a thing as free money on the streets of NYFW. That’s if you believe the account of one fed up Fashion Show afterparty organizer, who’s mad as hell and threatening to sue the rapper.

According to TMZ, the organizer claims that Foxy agreed to perform two songs on the Laquan Smith catwalk afterparty last Sunday night for a total sum on $10,000. She supposedly received $5k in advance, with the rest to be handed to her after she shut the stage down.

Well, not only did Foxy NOT perform, she didn’t even bother to show up at the venue while the party was happening.

The source claims that Foxy straggled in at about 2:30 am, after party guests had long filed out. But upon her arrival, she snatched the check for the remaining $5,000 out of the event organizer’s hand and scurried for the door before anyone could say anything.

At this point, the party’s organizers are giving Foxy a chance to return the cash to them. But if she doesn’t…they plan to catch her in court.

Geez, the hip hop girls are having a hard time getting it together this Fashion Week.

Getty