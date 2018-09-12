In White Folks News: ‘Bachelor’ Star Amanda Stanton Arrested For Domestic Violence

Bachelor Star Arrested After Shoving Boyfriend At Party

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton was arrested for domestic battery after a drunken post-bachelorette party incident with her boyfriend, according to reports from TMZ.

Sources told the publication that Stanton was partying with friends at The Encore in Las Vergas for a co-ed bachelorette event. Stanton’s boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, was there as well, and everyone was celebrating in a room at the hotel.

According to law enforcement, security came to the room for a noise complaint, and Bobby was talking to the guard once they arrived. That’s allegedly when an apparently intoxicated Amanda tried to intervene, and ended up shoving her boyfriend in the process.

The shove was reportedly hard enough for security to call cops, who then arrested Stanton for misdemeanor domestic violence. She was released on Monday.

Amanda and Bobby are still together, according to TMZ, and both think that someone slipped something into her drink the night of the arrest.