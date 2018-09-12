Cardi B’s Friend Takes Credit For Bartender Brawl On IG Live — “I Flew Across That F***ing Bar!” [Video]

Cardi B’s Friend Takes Credit For Strip Club Fight

Cardi B’s friend “Remy Roja” took to IG live to take credit for snatching up Gi Gi and Jade, the two bartenders who claim Cardi B had them attacked at work over Offset.

Remy Roja confirms in the video that at least one of the girls was talking to Offset before the altercation started, and she was the one who attacked them. She also guarantees Rah Ali will get some hands too, in the future.

PERIOD! Cardi friend went live to talk about what really happened with then bitches at the club. pic.twitter.com/mtPk3zwC2P — Payola & Sympathy (@glenncokehoe) September 10, 2018

