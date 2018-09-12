THICK Texas Bride Twerks, Flips Into Split At Wedding Reception In Spectacular Entrance [Video]

Whatever happened to being a blushing bride??? An Texas woman has gone viral after twerking her cakes for guests at her wedding reception. According to Daily Mail:

Stephanie Payne may have walked down the aisle in a dazzling gold gown – but when it was came to the reception she was ready to get her twerk on

The crowd at the Houston wedding went wild for the surprise performance and the internet has had a similar reaction, helping video of Payne’s dance go viral. Payne said she came up with the surprise because she wanted her guests and husband to ‘enjoy a good show’.

‘I remember all the lights flashing from everybody’s cameras, everybody awing and and everybody oohing,’ she told KTRK.