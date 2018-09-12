I Still Love H.E.R: Common Speaks Out To Defend Serena Williams From D-Bag Umpires [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty

Common Defends Serena Williams Against Umpire

Common isn’t about to let his ex-bae and tennis GOAT Serena Williams be maligned by hatin’ a$$ racist umpires who want to bring her down.

The folks at TMZ caught up with the rapper and he pulled no punches when addressing Serena’s recent undressing of an official who robbed her of an opportunity to win at the U.S. Open.

Referees swear their the stars of the show. SMFH!

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1667458/i-still-love-h-e-r-common-speaks-out-to-defend-serena-williams-from-d-bag-umpires-video-43081/
Categories: Ballers, News, Sports

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus