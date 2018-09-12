Red Pill Podcast: Scooter Braun Once Feared That Justin Bieber Would Overdose On Drugs And Die [Video]

Scooter Braun Was Afraid Justin Bieber Might Die

Justin Bieber appears to have cleaned up his life these day, but at one point the people who were closest to him were legitimately feared for his life.

One of those people was Justin’s manager Scooter Braun. Braun sat down to talk to Van Lathan on The Red Pill

podcast and candidly discussed his anxiety over Justin’s health.

Sounds like a totally understandable fear to us. Justin was WILDIN’ at one point. In the wake of all the tragic overdoses and health scares we’ve seen over the past few years lots of people feel exactly like Scooter when it comes to their friends and family.