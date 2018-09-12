These Sun-Kissed Shawty Snacks Slayyyed ONE Musicfest 2018

View this post on Instagram

F R I E N D S At @onemusicfest. Nice to see @_amandajanee and thank you @thethriftjesus for coming with me. #blackgirlmagic #smile #melanin #festival #festivalseason #omf2018 #onemusicfest #honestyspeaks 🐝🎙 #atl #atlanta #centralpark #friends #thrifter #california #fashion #love #me #girls #pretty