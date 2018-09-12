Woah: Indian Broadcasting Legend Dies On A Live T.V. Show [Video]

Hours Earlier, She Low-Key Prophesied Her Death

Unfortunately, death can hit when you least expect it and one Indian woman had to experience hers live on T.V.

According to Telegraph India, broadcasting legend Rita Jitendra died live on-air during the show Good Morning J&R.

The long-retired woman was on the show talking about her life and memories, when she suddenly experienced a cardiac arrest. She literally started choking on TV and died a few minutes later. “We had to cut the interview (and switch to) a documentary to attend to her and take her to hospital,” Zahid Mukhtar, the anchor of the show said. Jitendra was 81 years old when she passed.



Mukhtar continued, “She had a great association with television and her last words were on how she had started doing the dramas.”

Someone who accompanied Jitendra that day, Hafiza Muzaffar, said Jitendra was having a conversation with a network official in the car and she said she wanted her death to be similar to the Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.