Dweeb Mode: Marshawn Lynch’s Geeky McDorky Throwback Pic Has Twitter In A Four-Eyed Frenzy

Current Marshawn looks like he used to take old Marshawn’s lunch money. pic.twitter.com/9GOlzDAnbI — Tunde O., MPAS, PA-C (@GatorPA_) September 11, 2018

Marshawn Lynch’s Throwback Pic Shatters Twitter

By now, you’ve probably cackled at Marshawn Lynch‘s geeky mcdorky throwback pic that overshadowed the Monday Night Football opener, exposed beast mode’s hilariously geeky past and sparked endless hysteria (and horror) across Twitter .

Not sure I will ever look at Marshawn Lynch the same way ever again #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/MVfC2zdrCC — Denlesks (@Denlesks) September 11, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Marshawn Lynch’s dorky high school pic on the flip.