Yeah, Aight, FOH: Amber Guyger’s Family Swears They’re Not Racist Despite Pics In “All Lives Matters” Shirts

Amber Guyger’s Family Seen In Photos That Appear Racist

Amber Guyger, the Dallas cop who has been charged with manslaughter for killing Botham Jean inside his own apartment, has a very racist looking family who swears up and down they aren’t racists.

According to the Dallas News, there are photos circulating the internet of Amber’s mother wearing “all lives matters” t-shirts and her brother in-law, Noe Garza, making hand gestures that some believe are linked to white supremacist factions. Garza denies all the claims.

“My last name is Garza. I’m a Mexican,” he said. “I don’t care about your nationality. I don’t care about the color of your skin. We all bleed red.”

He went on to say:

The first photo shows Garza in a gray T-shirt and black shorts gesturing with both hands. Garza said he’s not flashing gang signs. The family was celebrating his father-in-law’s birthday, he said. “It’s was his 69th birthday, so it was a 69,” said Garza. “That’s all it was.”

There are other photos of Garza making other gestures like a “W” and an “L” but insists that these were letters that signify his favorite band, Lagwagon.

None of the symbols match directly to the database of hand gestures attached to hate groups, but that hasn’t stopped social media super sleuths from side-eyeing the photos.

As far as the mother’s “All Lives Matter” t-shirt, Amber’s sister Alana says their father bought dear old mom the shirt after the five Dallas cops were gunned down back in 2016. How heartwarming…

Someone needs to figure out exactly what is going with this Amber Guyger bish. She’s fishier than a Insta-escort in Dubai.