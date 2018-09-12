Mommy Tingz: Nicki Minaj & Mother Carol Maraj Seen Twinning At NYFW [Photos]
Nicki Minaj And Carol Maraj Attend Oscar De La Renta NYFW Show
It was a Mommy Tingz occasion for Nicki Minaj yesterday at New York Fashion Week. The Queen rapper brought her mother Carol Maraj as her plus one to Oscar De La Renta’s fashion presentation. The mother-daughter team rocked similar blonde bobs to the show, both wearing the designer’s dresses.
Nicki seemed to be there to take care of business. Here she barely cracked a smile, but she’s probably OVER folks filming her this week-– don’t you think???
Hit the flip for more Nicki and her mom at Oscar De La Renta NYFW. Are YOU feeling their get ups?
