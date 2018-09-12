Mommy Tingz: Nicki Minaj & Mother Carol Maraj Seen Twinning At NYFW [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Nicki Minaj And Carol Maraj Attend Oscar De La Renta NYFW Show

It was a Mommy Tingz occasion for Nicki Minaj yesterday at New York Fashion Week. The Queen rapper brought her mother Carol Maraj as her plus one to Oscar De La Renta’s fashion presentation. The mother-daughter team rocked similar blonde bobs to the show, both wearing the designer’s dresses.

Nicki seemed to be there to take care of business. Here she barely cracked a smile, but she’s probably OVER folks filming her this week-– don’t you think???

Hit the flip for more Nicki and her mom at Oscar De La Renta NYFW. Are YOU feeling their get ups?

 

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Nicki Minaj NYFW Oscar De La Renta

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Yolanda Hadid, Carol Maraj, Nicki Minaj, Sofia Richie, Amber Heard, Kate Beckinsale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dianna Agron attend the Oscar De La Renta front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 11, 2018 in New York City.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

    Continue Slideshow

     

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus