NYFW Freaks: RihRih Teases Her First Savage x Fenty Runway Show… Will You Be Watching?

RihRih Teases Her First Savage x Fenty Runway Show… Will You Be Watching?

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna has been out of the spotlight for months, enjoying some off time in London, but she is back and she is looking better than ever. She stunned in a double denim look as she headed to an office building in NYC while preparing for the Met Gala. She showcases a piece from her upcoming Savage x Fenty Lingerie line , a white lace night shirt, under what appeared to be a Denim skirt worn as a top. She topped it off with a pink coat.

SplashNews.com

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Runway Show Will Stream Live On YouTube

Are y’all ready? RihRih is bringing her Savage x Fenty line to the runway for NYFW tonight and YouTube is making sure that everyone will be able to watch!

Rihanna teased the show via Instagram this morning…

YouTube will exclusively live stream Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show from New York Fashion week on Rihanna’s YouTube channel for fans all over the world. The show will be a unique immersive experience and will showcase her line of lingerie and intimate accessories to close out New York Fashion Week 2018.

The live stream will begin at 7:30PM (ET) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Fans can watch the fashion show live on Rihanna’s YouTube channel OR… you can watch from this post because we’ve got the link to watch embedded below. The countdown has begun!

Some teasers from the brand

