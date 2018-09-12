Teairra Mari’s Ex Akbar A No Show In Revenge Porn Case (Exclusive)

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Star Sued Ex & 50 Cent Over Revenge Porn Leak

Viewers watched Teairra Mari’s world implode earlier this week on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” when she accused her married ex-lover Akbar of leaking a tape of their intimate encounter.

Cameras were rolling when Teairra learned that Akbar was not only married but had a mistress. Then, when she tried to break things off with him someone leaked a compromising video of her and Akbar to social media.

The “Sponsor” singer sued Akbar as well as 50 Cent over the leak. But BOSSIP has learned that despite Akbar’s claims of innocence, the entrepreneur has basically blown off Teairra’s suit against him.

The reality star’s lawyer said Akbar never responded to the lawsuit, which seeks punitive damages, despite Teairra’s legal team serving him at three different addresses. He still hadn’t acknowledged the suit as of this week, according to court docs.

Teairra asked a judge to put Akbar in default over him ignoring the lawsuit, but the court rejected the request because she never served him with a statement of the punitive damages she is seeking, a legal technicality, court records show.

Meanwhile, a judge OK’d Akbar’s co-defendant 50 Cent motion to block him from the suit, arguing under what’s known as an “anti-SLAPP” motion that he had a constitutional right to repost the video under his right to free speech.

Teairra also met with detectives to discuss the leak earlier this summer, however, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office is not pursuing the case, a spokesperson told us.