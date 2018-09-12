Dental DAYUUUM: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New SUPERSIZED Teeth Are Getting Dragged To Iffyville
- By Bossip Staff
Fans React To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Teeth
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has rocked colorful fangs over his natural teeth, but recently he switched it up. The Tr3way representer just showed off his NEW pearly whites on instagram yesterday to mixed reactions. Some folks LOVED these huge white chompers…
However, jokes started to pour in over 6ix9ine’s new smile! LOL.
