LOL: Ellen Tries To Play Matchmaker Between Michael B. Jordan & Naomi Osaka [Video]

The Talk-Show Host Tries To Make Magic Happen

Ellen is at it again.

The talk-show host is notorious for prying into the love life of celebrity guests, and now U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka is her latest target.

Naomi stopped by Ellen to discuss her U.S. Open final match, her favorite singer (hint, hint: the hive would be proud), and her celebrity crush.

Michael B. Jordan seems to be the one catching Naomi’s eye, and Ellen hilariously tries to play matchmaker. Peep her strategy in the clip below!