Bionic D*** Energy: Peep This Newly De-Virginized 45-Year-Old Who Had A $50,000 Penis Made Out Of His Arm [Video]

British Man Gets Bionic Penis Surgery

45-year-old Andrew Wardle recent got his very first penis, then used it on his girlfriend Fedra Fabian for the very first time!

Andrew underwent a 10-hour surgery and endured a 10-day erection so that he could finally be a proud member of the d***-measuring boys club.

This was no cheap-a$$ butt-injection type of deal. Andrew could have bought a baby momma Benz for what he paid for his third leg. Check out Andrew and Fedra talking about it in the video below.

Ladies, you see the look on Fedra’s face, is you down?