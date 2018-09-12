Make A Racist Cartoonist Mad By Gazing Upon These Incredibly Gorgeous Serena Williams Photos

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

Getty

Make A Racist Mad And Love Serena

If you’ve been reading the news then you know that an Australian cartoonist made a very racist drawing of Serena Williams after the US Open Final. The cartoon was a piece of trash that made Serena look like a Jim Crow caricature.

The racists loved it.

So you know what we’re here to do: we’re going to combat that garbage with some pics Serena looking radiant and divine and beautiful.

Tennis player Serena Williams speaks onstage at The 2011 ESPY Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

So you know what to do. Look at the pics, share and let us know some of your favorite Serena looks. We celebrate her and we get to make racists mad. Win/win.

(Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Santa Monica


Pictured: Serena Williams
Serena Williams bra and tights instagram

    View this post on Instagram

    Being Serena Premire last night @hbo

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    View this post on Instagram

    @donatella_versace ❤️ you

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Just because

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Bonjour

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Some birds can't be caged 🌮

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    View this post on Instagram

    @armani @grazi_it

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

