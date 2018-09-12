Make A Racist Cartoonist Mad By Gazing Upon These Incredibly Gorgeous Serena Williams Photos

Make A Racist Mad And Love Serena

If you’ve been reading the news then you know that an Australian cartoonist made a very racist drawing of Serena Williams after the US Open Final. The cartoon was a piece of trash that made Serena look like a Jim Crow caricature.

The racists loved it.

So you know what we’re here to do: we’re going to combat that garbage with some pics Serena looking radiant and divine and beautiful.

So you know what to do. Look at the pics, share and let us know some of your favorite Serena looks. We celebrate her and we get to make racists mad. Win/win.