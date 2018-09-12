Prosecutors Want Young Thug Held Without Bail (Exclusive)

Young Thug Turned Himself In Following Indictment On Felony Drug Possession

Prosecutors are trying to keep rapper Young Thug locked up for good as he faces drug trafficking and possession charges, BOSSIP can reveal.

Officials from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Sept. 11 to revoke Young Thug’s bond.

The flamboyant artist and his lawyer are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13 to argue why he should go back behind bars until his case is resolved. Young Thug’s lawyer has also filed a motion for bond and will argue why his client should go free while his case is pending.

Young Thug- whose real name is Jeffery Williams – turned himself into the DeKalb County Sheriffs Department Sept. 11 after a Grand Jury indicted him on several counts of violating the state’s controlled substance act. Cops arrested the “Gain Clout” rapper last year during a traffic stop after they allegedly found a gun, hydrocodone, a generic form of Xanax, marijuana and codeine. He is still being held in the Dekalb County Jail, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

It’s not clear why the DA want’s the rapper to languish in the county jail, but it may have to do with the fact that he took almost two weeks to turn himself in after law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest. We’ve reached out to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

Young Thug is scheduled to be arraigned next month.