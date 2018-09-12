Go Figure! Author Of ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Charged With Murdering Her Husband

Woman Who Wrote About Killing A Spouse Charged In Husband’s Death

An Oregon novelist who once penned an essay titled “How To Murder Your Husband” has been arrested for—surprise—killing her husband. Somehow, her in-laws are “in shock” over the whole ordeal, but clearly, everyone should’ve seen this coming.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was taken into custody on Sept. 5 for murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of her spouse, Daniel Brophy, the Washington Post states. She was reportedly arraigned the following day and ordered jail without bail. She has not entered a plea at this time.

According to the site, the 68-year-old author had a ton of hypothetical instructions for readers when it came to knocking off a spouse: “She advised against hiring a hit man to do the dirty work — ‘an amazing number of hit men rat you out to the police’ — and against hiring a lover. ‘Never a good idea.’ Poison was not advised either, because it’s traceable. ‘Who wants to hang out with a sick husband?’ she wrote.”

She also wrote a book about a woman who spent every day fantasizing about killing her husband and another, in which the wife escaped her abusive husband by faking her death. Meet Brophy in the clip up top.