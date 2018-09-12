Yikes! Queen Naija & Chris Sails Are FIGHTING On Youtube — He Blasts Her For Cheating With A Drug Dealer, She Responds [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)

Queen And Chris Blast Each Other On YouTube For Cheating

Queen Naija’s ex husband made an angry video, addressing her as a cheater and liar. This seemingly comes out of nowhere. Queen has moved on with Clarence and they have a baby on the way.

But Chris says he’s tired of her fans calling him a CHEATER, because she “cheated too”, allegedly with a drug dealer.

After Chris spilled all of this alleged tea about Queen, she made her OWN video. She said she’s tired of his SH*T, and says he’s keeping their kid away from her gender reveal party. Hit the flip to watch.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1667603/yikes-queen-naija-ex-hubby-chris-sails-are-fighting-on-youtube-he-blasts-her-for-cheating-she-responds-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: For Your Information, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus