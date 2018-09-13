Nude Photos Of Kendall Jenner (That Absolutely NOBODY Asked For) Leaked Online, Sparking Petty AF Reactions

Twitter Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Nude Photos

The most Kardashian thing happened to Kendall Jenner in the beginning of the week; her NUDES LEAKED.

Apparently, the photos were from a photo shoot for an art book to be published by a photographer named Russell James. However, when they were leaked, the internet seemed to resist them.

The photos feature Kendall sprinting completely nude on a beach, splashing nude in the ocean, and riding a horse with her bare bottom. YES, a horse, with no panties.

This seems to be the general reaction to Kendall’s nude photo leak.

Why tf is Kendall Jenner sprinting naked across my timeline pic.twitter.com/gHCE9V7sgp — IGZ (@igzrap) September 12, 2018

