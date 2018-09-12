Heros Never Die: Firefighters In Full Gear Walk 100 Floors On Stairmaster In Honor Of 9/11 [Video]

Firefighters Walk 100 Floors On Stairmaster For 9/11

9/11 is a tough time of year for many people, especially emergency rescue workers who lost their brothers and sisters who risked their lives hauling a$$ up the burning World Trade Center to help save lives.

There are several ways in which people show their gratitude to the heroes of that day, these firefighters have a very specific and noble tradition. They put on their gear, head to a local gym and walk 100 floors on a stairmaster like so many men and women did on September 11, 2001.

Rest in peace to those who gave their lives for others that day. Prayers for their family and friends.