Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was Sexually Abused By Various Family Members Growing Up

Tamar Braxton Reveals Childhood Abuse To Wendy Williams

Tamar Braxton has revealed a very sensitive and personal tragic secret she’s been holding on to for most of her life.

While sitting with Wendy Williams for an interview on Wednesday, Tamar delved into some of the topics that she and her sisters faced while chatting with Iyanla Van Zant for an upcoming episode of “Fix My Life.”

According to TMZ, Wendy pressed to get to the root of the issue as to why Tamar reportedly stormed off set while shooting the therapeutic exercise with her sisters. While it remains unclear if the memories of her childhood trauma caused her to leave or if she left the session early for another reason, Tamar was comfortable enough to share her secret with Wendy.

She blurted out that she had been molested as a child, by family members on both her mother’s and father’s sides of the family.

SMH. It’s very brave of her to speak on something she’s been holding back from public knowledge for this many years.

Getty/Splash