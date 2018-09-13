Salute OUR President: Rihanna’s NYFW Fenty Show Was Like Walking Into Baelicious Heaven

Rihanna’s Fenty Show Melted Twitter

How do you close out New York Fashion Week in style? Just add some Rihanna to it. Rih Rih came through with her Fenty lingerie line as the main event for Fashion Week and it was heaven. The event was multicultural with women of all different tones and colors. But also, the event was full of women of all different shapes and sizes, even pregnant women were on stage showing off that they can be sexy in lingerie, too. This was definitely an inclusive event.

And let’s not forget Rihanna closing things out by doing her own walk across the stage.

Yes ma’am. This all led to one big Twitter explosion that you have got to see. Peep the wildest reactions to an incredible event.