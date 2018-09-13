Marriage Boot Camp Exclusive: Dr. Ish Steps In When Momma Dee Puts Paws On Ernest

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Airs Friday Nights At 9 P.M. On WeTV

Dr. Ish is forced to step in after Momma Dee gets violent with her husband Ernest in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

Momma Dee, who has already acknowledged having a major drinking problem, laid into Ernest when the couple had some alone time after he did some “sucka sh*t,” and Dr. Ish told them that enough was enough.

The couple seem to respond to Dr. Ish’s words, and later kiss and make up.

What do you think about Momma Dee putting her hands on her husband?