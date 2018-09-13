‘Forbes’ Releases The 20 Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts Featuring Diddy, Nas, Kendrick — Guess Who’s Number 1???
20 Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts
Forbes has compiled a list of the highest paid hip-hop acts in the world. The top 20 features some new and familiar faces. Month-long tour dates, huge endorsements and smart investments have landed the following fellas on the list.
Can you guess who made the list??? Who do YOU think is number one? Hit the flip to find out.
20. Russ (15 Million) – Tie
20. Meek MIll (15 Million) – Tie
19. Logic ($17 Million)
18. Lil Wayne ($19 Million)
17. Lil Uzi ($19.5 Million)
16. Birdman ($20 Million)
Continue Slideshow
15. Travis Scott ($21 Million)
14. Chance The Rapper ($21.5 Million)
13. Eminem ($23 Million)
12. The Migos (24.5 Million)
10. DJ Khaled ($27 Million)
9. Kanye West $27.5 Million)
8. Future ($30 Million)
7. Pitbull ($32 Million)
View this post on Instagram
When the media slings mud, we use it to build huts/Irrefutable facts, merciful, beautiful black/Beloved brother, you fail to embarrass him, harassin' him/To my life, your life pales in comparison/So go write whatever blog, messiness is not ever the god. Song Title : EVERYTHING. NASIR
6. Nas ($35 Million ) – Tie
6. Dr. Dre ($35 Million) – Tie
5. J. Cole ($35.5 Million)
4. Drake ($47 Million)
3. Kendrick ($58 Million)
2. Diddy ($64 Million)
1. Jay-Z ($76.5 Million)