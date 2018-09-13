‘Forbes’ Releases The 20 Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts Featuring Diddy, Nas, Kendrick — Guess Who’s Number 1???

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

20 Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts

Forbes has compiled a list of the highest paid hip-hop acts in the world. The top 20 features some new and familiar faces. Month-long tour dates, huge endorsements and smart investments have landed the following fellas on the list.

Can you guess who made the list??? Who do YOU think is number one? Hit the flip to find out.

20. Russ (15 Million) – Tie

19. Logic ($17 Million)

View this post on Instagram

@originalbumbu …for the weekend

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on

18. Lil Wayne ($19 Million)

View this post on Instagram

ss18 똑똑 떨어지는 물방울 소리 🔜💽

A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on

17. Lil Uzi ($19.5 Million)

    15. Travis Scott ($21 Million)

    13. Eminem ($23 Million)

    12. The Migos (24.5 Million)

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy B day to the QUEEN! @beyonce ! BLESS UP !

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    10. DJ Khaled ($27 Million)

    Picture by: SplashNews.com

    9. Kanye West $27.5 Million)

    View this post on Instagram

    Find real love. Damn near impossible

    A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

    8. Future ($30 Million)

    7. Pitbull ($32 Million)

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Birthday, Dad!!

    A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

    6. Dr. Dre ($35 Million) – Tie

    Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

    5. J. Cole ($35.5 Million)

    View this post on Instagram

    Who’s always down to do the shot with you?

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

    4. Drake ($47 Million)

    View this post on Instagram

    ❤️

    A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

    2. Diddy ($64 Million)

    Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    1. Jay-Z ($76.5 Million)

     

