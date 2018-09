View this post on Instagram

IM SUPER HAPPY TO SAY THAT BASH NOW HAS HIS OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL 👏🏽😝‼️ IF YOU GOT KIDS, U KNOW HOW MUCH THEY WATCH OTHER KIDS & THIS WAS ALL BASH’s IDEA SO ENJOY‼️ https://youtu.be/rMYtByThyNA link in story too #taylorgang #bash