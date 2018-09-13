BlackInkCHI Charmaine’s Apology To Ryan Was A Whole MESS And A Half!

#BlackInkCHI Ryan Shuts Down Charmaine’s Apology

Last night on “Black Ink Chicago”, Charmaine tried to apologize to Ryan and the entire scene was messy! Before Charmaine could even approach Ryan by surprise at his new shop, she got into a petty argument with Lily.

Lily then tries to thwart Ryan and Charmaine’s private conversation, approaching them with the new girls of 9mag. A whole mess!!

Ultimately, Ryan chose NOT accept Charmaine as a friend again. Which left her looking hurt.

Some folks think Ryan is WRONG for not accepting Charmaine’s apology but, accepting Lily back. What do YOU think. Hit the flip to see how folks were reacting to this messy scene.