Bye Vince!!! Tamar Braxton Says She’s Lusty In Love With Her ‘Lunchable’ African Bae & Wants More Kids

Tamar Braxton Reveals New Relationship

Tamar’s moved allll the way on from her estranged husband Vincent Herbert and she couldn’t be happier. The Braxton made the revelation this week during a taped interview with Wendy Williams that airs today, Thursday, September 13.

According to Wendy, Tamar’s man was backstage and she described him as an “African in wealth finance.” Not only that Tamar’s man has dreads and a “really nice body.”

#SHADE?

Tamar also added that her man’s more than a snack he’s a “lunchable” and a Harvard businessman hailing from Nigeria, but currently living in Los Angeles. Tamar also told Wendy that while it’s only been three months since they started seeing each other they’re “very much so” in love. She also added that she’d love to have “beautiful African babies” with him.

Tamar filed for divorce from Vince last October.

Tamar’s full interview will air today and include those shocking allegations that members of both sides of her family molested her as a child.

Will you be watching Tamar on Wendy today???